Help Los Angeles Become a No Kill City by Becoming a Foster Best Friend

In an effort to help Los Angeles become a no-kill city, Best Friends Animal Society wants to save dogs and cats that have special needs.

Pets with injuries or medical conditions are typically killed within one to three days due to overcrowded shelters, according to the organization, so finding a new home for these little animals is very important Best friends would like Angelenos to foster special needs pets for a short time that will make a big impact for shelters.

Foster families will have to take care of the pets until they recover and are ready for adoption.

Anyone wanting to help will be provided with anything that the pets need, which includes:

• Food

• Harness and leash

• Cat litter

• Any medical supplies

• Access to 24-hour emergency hotline.

For more information, visit Best Friends LA or email.