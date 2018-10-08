Help Los Angeles Become a No Kill City by Becoming a Foster Best Friend - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Help Los Angeles Become a No Kill City by Becoming a Foster Best Friend

By Ana Ramos

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pick Your Perfect Paradise in Avila Beach
    Joseph Kaczmarek
    File photo

    In an effort to help Los Angeles become a no-kill city, Best Friends Animal Society wants to save dogs and cats that have special needs. 

    Pets with injuries or medical conditions are typically killed within one to three days due to overcrowded shelters, according to the organization, so finding a new home for these little animals is very important Best friends would like Angelenos to foster special needs pets for a short time that will make a big impact for shelters.

    Foster families will have to take care of the pets until they recover and are ready for adoption.

    Anyone wanting to help will be provided with anything that the pets need, which includes:

    • Food

    • Harness and leash

    • Cat litter

    • Any medical supplies

    • Access to 24-hour emergency hotline.

    For more information, visit Best Friends LA or email

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices