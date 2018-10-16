Santa Ana winds were whipping up ash and dust from the Holy Fire Oct. 16, 2018.

If you're not prone to allergies but find yourself sniffling while outdoors, you can blame the Santa Ana winds.

Public health officials are asking residents to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities due to dust and ash remnants from the Holy Fire in Riverside County.

The Santa Ana winds were whipping up ash left behind after the 23,000-acre Holy Fire burned for several days near the Riverside-Orange county line in August.

"Unhealthy air has health risks, and the winds can change air quality in a hurry," Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a news release. "Even healthy individuals should reduce activity until the dust settles, but especially people with asthma and other health problems need to take particular care."

Young people and seniors are also at risk in these conditions, he said.

The office recommends closing windows and using air conditioners to stay cool.

October is historically the worst month for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's most destructive wildfires on record have occurred in October, including the deadly 2017 Northern California wildfires.