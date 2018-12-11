Homeless Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats, Possessing 600 Rounds of Ammo and Stolen Gun - NBC Southern California
Homeless Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats, Possessing 600 Rounds of Ammo and Stolen Gun

The Santa Ana Police Department says a note filled with religious messages was also found, but they don't believe Perez has any ties or links to terrorism.

By Hetty Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    Santa Ana Police Department
    Police released this image of an allegedly stolen gun and about 600 rounds of ammunition found in possession of a homeless man accused of making threats.

    A homeless man was arrested after police found a loaded gun and more than 600 rounds of ammunition inside a storage shed where the man was living.

    The storage room directly faces a baseball field at Carl Thornton Park, and police allege that 37-year-old Rueben Perez was in possession of the stolen .45 caliber hand gun living in the shed.

    In a 911 call, Luisa Delgado sounds anxious as she's telling a softball team to leave the park after she finds out there's a man in a shed, possibly armed.

    "He was saying he's going to get a strap and stuff," Delgado, whose husband Juan coaches the softball team, can be heard saying on the call, referencing a slang term for a gun.

    The man in the shed had made threats, but no one had any idea he had a stolen weapon and 600 rounds of ammunition. Also, police found a tactical vest loaded with more ammunition.

    The girls' fast-pitch softball team is back practicing at the park following the terrifying encounter, but the team and the Delgados are shaken by what could have happened with that shed just a stone's throw away from the field.

    "Now I know he won't be sneaking around here anymore," Maria Delgado, who plays on the team, says. "I'm just a thousand times relieved that he's no longer here."

