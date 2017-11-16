Honda Accord Sought in 210 Freeway Shooting

Part of a Southern California freeway was closed Thursday Nov. 16, 2017 as authorities investigated a report of a shooter who opened fire on another car.

Police were searching Thursday for the occupants of a Honda Accord involved in a shooting on a Southern California freeway that injured a driver and his passenger.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway at Beech Avenue in Fontana.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital where they were being treated for nonlife threatening injuries, officials said.

A stretch of the freeway was closed for several hours while investigators looked for bullet casings.

Police were searching for a gray four-door 2007 to 2011 Honda Accord. It has tinted windows, an unknown license plate, and no stickers or damage.

Police had no description of the driver. The car was driving recklessly before the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Inland Division Investigative Services Unit at 909-806-2400.