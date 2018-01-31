Honor Lunar New Year, from Santa Ana to Monterey Park

Make for MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana on Saturday, Feb. 3 for a free three-hour party in celebration of the Year of the Dog. Start time? Be there from noon to 3 o'clock.

February 2018 is on the doorstep, and any close-at-hand calendar will reveal the fact that there are four weekends within the month, as is general tradition with a month that's (usually) 28 days in length.

And each of those weekends, around Southern California, will see an auspicious host of Lunar New Year festivities dotting the region, from MainPlace Mall's Lunar New Year Festival and the Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park as February opens to the LA Chinatown Firecracker 5/10K Run/Walk as the month winds down.

Eager to visit them all, all to give the Year of the Dog the buoyant, big-of-heart greeting it deserves?

Then begin the month merrily, and make your way to Santa Ana, and the MainPlace Mall, at noon on Saturday, Feb. 3. The free three-hour festival will include lion dances, stilt walkers, and a red-envelope giveaway (there will be 500 in all, and each contains a $2 bill).

Calligraphy, face painting, music, Tet Festival USA tickets for kids, and other joyful goodies await at the 12 to 3 p.m. party.

And in downtown Monterey Park, on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4? It's the free Lunar New Year Festival, a cherished tradition that can draw up to 100,000 visitors.

Firecrackers open the festival, yummy foods'll be for sale, song and dance will fill out the entertainment schedule, and a carnival area will keep the fun rides humming.

There are five blocks in all to explore, so make time to see it everything, if you can. The hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Disneyland Resort Lunar New Year Celebration started on Jan. 26, and it continues at Disney California Adventure through Feb. 18, do note, with a daily parade, red envelopes from Shanghai Disney, and cameos from Pluto, all to give the Year of the Dog spotlight a lot of canine cuteness.

There are more parties to come around Southern California, over the next few weeks, from Universal Studios Hollywood to the grand and historic Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, so stay tuned, and stay excited, for more Year of the Dog cheer.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations