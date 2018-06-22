Man Exposes Himself Right in Front of Neighborhood Watch Leader's Home

Residents in this neighborhood are anxious to catch this suspect due to fears that his actions could escalate. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018. (Published 3 minutes ago)

An Orange County neighborhood was on edge after a flasher exposed himself to a woman in an act caught on camera, residents said Friday.

The flasher happened to pull over right in front of a home that belongs to the head of the neighborhood watch program, who has eight working cameras -- just in the front yard.

"To me, it looked like this man was making U-turns in our neighborhood. He was specifically looking to approach someone who was by themselves," Jessica Ottengheime said.

Ottengheime's cameras were rolling for the three minutes when a gold or tan car came into frame approaching the driver parked in front of her home.

Orange police say a man called a woman over to ask her for directions in both English and Spanish. In the video, a young woman--18 or 19 years old--can be seen approaching the assailant's car.

During the conversation, the man exposed himself to the woman, police said.

"To me it seemed like her initial reaction was in disgust," Ottengheime said.

The indecent exposure incident occurred when it was still light outside - at 7:20 p.m. on June 14 at Sycamore Avenue and Wayfield Street.

"It's pretty shocking," resident Bon Huynh said.

Ottengheime and the neighborhood watch would like help from the public in finding out who's behind the wheel of the sedan, which appears to be missing the front passenger side hub cap.

"This could happen to your daughter to your wife, grandchild. We don't want this to go on any longer. We want it taken care of immediately," Ottengheime said.