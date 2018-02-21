It's Summer in Winter as the Hollywood Bowl Reveals 2018 Shows

The Hollywood Bowl announced the 2018 summer schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

What to Know 97th season

June-September 2018

Broadway musicals, movies, and concerts will adorn the famous stage

Go ahead and dig the picnic hamper out of the back of the closet, and find those plastic wine glasses you like so much, and make sure your opera binoculars are polished and ready for action, for the Hollywood Bowl has announced its 2018 summer schedule.

We mean, honestly... Do you even want to put the picnic basket by the door? Just to be extra-ready? It's a free suggestion. For when the LA Phil sends out the star-studded roster for the Bowl, summer is practically here.

Well, maybe not — spring is still a month out — but you can start planning what you'd like to see during the June through September run at the world-famous venue.

And nearly-century-old venue, too; this is the Hollywood Bowl's 97th season.

Coming up for 2018? Look for appearances by Beck, Jennifer Hudson, composer John Williams, The Go-Go's, Harry Connick, Jr., George Benson, Queen Latifah, Melissa Etheridge, Randy Newman, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, and Kristin Chenoweth.

KCRW's World Festival is back, as are the Sunday Sunset Concerts and Jazz at the Bowl.

The sublime Ms. Diana Ross is at centerstage on Opening Night, which is June 16. There shall be fireworks, too, as is tradition.

There are more fireworks-bright nights to come, and movie-oriented evenings ("Star Wars: A New Hope" and "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" are just two of the featured flicks), and a musical, too, as is also tradition. It's "Annie" in 2018, and you can bet, as is tradition, yet again, that several major names will join the cast.

We know, we typed "tradition" a whole bunch over the last few sentences, but this is the Hollywood Bowl, an historic place known for some non-traditional and avant garde fare within a storied and tradition-rich setting.

And, yes, it is tradition, yet again: The "Sound of Music" Sing-A-Long will be back, and one focused on "Grease," too.

There's a caboodle of big-big-big stuff to pore over, on the schedule, so here's our suggestion: Pack your picnic basket now, as in February, haul it over to the couch, and begin to munch on a sandwich as you look at what is coming up at the Bowl.

You can re-pack your hamper, of course, when it is time to attend the concert or concerts you want to see.

Subscription tickets are available now, the popular "Five or More" ticket deal opens on March 20, and single tickets go on sale on April 29.

Now, proceed at once to your picnic basket, fill it with the goodies you like to nosh upon before a Bowl show, and read more about the just-announced schedule.

