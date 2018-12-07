It's a Free Smorgasburg LA Holiday Pop-up, at Santa Monica Pier

The ROW DTLA event, typically a Sunday to-do, is popping up near the beach on Saturday, Dec. 8. Yum and yum.

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 8

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Food for sale, "holiday shopping," more

Many Southern Californians will be heading for the mountains, and the brand-new snowy scenes that have popped up at higher elevations, over the second weekend in December, it's true.

But, for many foodies, it will be all about making for the foam, and the sand, and the salty water, and the pier that happens to be home to a solar-powered Ferris wheel, a movie-star merry-go-round, and some of the best Skee-Ball this side of anywhere where there's also Skee-Ball.

It's Santa Monica Pier we lovingly speak of here, and while the end-o'-Route-66 destination sits a few miles from ROW DTLA, the two places do share something in common: Smorgasburg LA.

ROW DTLA is the usual place to find the stylish food market, on Sundays, but Smorgasburg LA does call upon Santa Monica Pier every now and then, as it will again on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 in the afternoon.

Entry is free, but, for sure and completely, show with cash to nosh around the vendors that'll be on the pier as part of the pop-up.

Goa Taco and Lobsterdamus will both be there, as well as several other foodie favorites.

It's also a "holiday shopping" event, too, if you need to stock up on gifts. A beer garden, too, will be part of the sunny, temperate-cool scene. A scene that'll have sounds, in addition to the crashing waves below, thanks to the DJs on hand.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations