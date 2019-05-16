JPL to Land at Descanso Gardens for After-Hours Fun

Night Garden: Science Quest delivers the big questions, and nature-based beauty, to the La Cañada Flintridge destination on Saturday evening, May 18.

What to Know Saturday, May 18

La Cañada Flintridge

$15 ($5 members)

Being nice and neighborly?

It might involve checking in on the person down the street, if they've been not feeling their best. Or walking a fruit pie over to treat the block's newest residents.

Or driving a few minutes from your space-famous, Rover-riffic compound to a spread lush with grand oaks and fabulous flowers, all to help produce an evening devoted to scientific wonder.

If we're talking about this last example, we're probably talking about Night Garden: Science Quest, a special after-hours event popping up at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge on Saturday, May 18.

The down-the-street neighbor set to pay a visit is the Jet Propulsion Labratory, and while JPL isn't exactly around the corner, it is a short 7- or 8-minute drive from the historic gardens.

Yep, the oak-filled icon and space-smart institution are most certainly neighbors. And, yep again, Descanso Gardens and JPL share common interests, like the growing of knowledge and the stoking of imagination and the enjoyment of education.

Which is exactly what will go down on May 18, at this evening themed to inquiry, the cosmos, gravitational wave astronomy, birds, and art that finds inspiration in nature.

It's a cool as Pluto is cold and a camellia is colorful.

Also cool? Pasadena's own Carnegie Astronomy will also be in the house. Er, garden.

As with past Night Garden events, there shall be talks, live music, food for sale, drinks for sale, and a chance to simply be out among the glorious shrubs and blossoms of the beautiful spread.

Will it sell out?

Tickets for recent Night Gardens have tumbled away like petals on the wind, oh yes, so best alight on a ticket, much like a Rover sets down upon Mars, soon.

It's $15, or $5 if you're a member of Descanso Gardens.

The hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., which means you'll be there as the sun dips below the oaks. The sun, of course, being our nearest star, an essential factor in the existence of the garden, and all gardens.

Which means that, yes, astronomy and nature here on this planet are more than tied; they're close neighbors, in an important relationship, much like JPL and Descanso Gardens.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations