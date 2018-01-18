Join Dapper Day's First Trip to the Natural History Museum

Dress in your favorite vintage or modern elegant wear and call upon the Exposition Park museum on Sunday, Jan. 21. (Pictured: Dapper Day at LACMA in September 2017)

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 21

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular museum admission

Once upon a time, which feels like the fitting way to start a post about a series of events that involve light-hearted revelers wearing their fanciest favorites, there was a happening that took place at the Happiest Place on Earth.

And, yes, Walt Disney World in Orlando, and Disneyland Paris, too.

Soon Dapper Day, for that is the name of the event, was colorfully calling upon other places, like the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, all to enjoy a day of fashion, style, socializing, sunshine, art, and congenial hobnobbery.

Dapper Day, though, which will soon mark its 7th anniversary, is going even further afield, and back in time, too, when it calls upon the Natural History Museum on Sunday, Jan. 21. This is the popular event's very first adventure at the "largest natural history museum in the Western United States."

We do say "adventure" because a science-minded institution filled with dinosaur bones and fabulous artifacts hailing from eons ago can feel quite adventuresome, and amazing, and rife with excitement, and facts, and learning moments.

How everything works with Dapper Day? It's a snap, for the most part.

Step one: You wear your go-to gussy-up outfit, and it can be from the 1940s, or from the 1980s, or from the future, for there are no set years or perimeters on the dress code of Dapper Day.

"Elegance" and "style" are keywords, so keep those in mind.

Two? Pay the admission at the NHM counter, if you're not already a museum member, and then saunter by those famous animal-amazing dioramas, and the sparkling gemstones, and the historical displays, and the beautiful beasties of the Dinosaur Hall.

Enjoy your dressed-up day, in the sublime setting, in short.

A few notes? The "Tattoo" exhibit is on now at the museum, but you'll need a special ticket to see it.

Also, The San Andreas Sisters will provide the lively tunes by the dioramas at 1 p.m., and then again at 3.

And will there be a pop-up Dapper Day boutique to peruse? There will be, "... in the shadow of the 'Dueling Dinos' in the Museum entry." There's even a brand-new pin to commemorate the inaugural Dapper Day outing at NHM, and it is a dinosaur sporting a bowtie. It really is, honest.

Dapper Day will be back at the most famous theme park in the galaxy on Sunday, April 22.

But if you're an opera maven, there's a "Candide" matinee coming up sooner, on Feb. 18 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, that will see many Dapper Dayists in fashionable attendance.

