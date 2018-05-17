Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 17, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Proof of life.

Justin Turner tied a career high with five RBIs and Kenta Maeda pitched eight sharp innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers snap a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 7-0 Thursday afternoon.

Turner, who broke his left wrist in spring training and made his season debut Tuesday, hit bases clearing, three-run double for the Dodgers' first hit in the third inning. He added a two-run double in the fourth and also singled in finishing 6 for 13 in the series (.462).

In his best start of the season, Maeda (3-3) allowed two hits and no walks in eight shutout innings, and retired the final 17 batters he faced while throwing 96 pitches.

"I made a mechanical adjustment and I think that was the difference today," said Maeda through a translator after the game.

Caleb Smith (2-5) threw 60 pitches before he gave up a hit. But he walked the bases loaded in the third, and Turner cleared them with a double. Kemp followed with an RBI double, and Smith departed after three innings trailing 4-0.

Matt Kemp had two doubles and a single for the Dodgers to hike his average to .318.

"He's a free swinger and always has been," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts of Kemp. "I think he's more honed in on the strike zone."

Turner and Kemp each had three hits as they combined to go 6-for-8 with four doubles and six RBI.

"Any time you see the hit total close to the run total you know it's a good day for the offense," said Turner about the team's seven runs on ten hits. "Hopefully it carries over into D.C."

Yasiel Puig hit his third home run of the season, all in the past four games.

Kenley Jansen gave up two hits in the ninth but struck out the side to complete the Dodgers' sixth shutout of the year.

Los Angeles' losing streak came against two last-place teams and dropped the defending National League champions into last place themselves in the NL West.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will hop on a flight to Washington D.C. where they will square off with the Washington Nationals for a three-game series starting on Friday. RHP Ross Stripling will start against RHP Max Scherzer at 4:05PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.