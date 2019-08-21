Katz's Deli in SoCal Is a Real NY-LA Meat-up

Katz's Delicatessen, a Manhattan mainstay, will "visit" LA via $27 make-at-home sandwich kits. Where to go for one? Belcampo, Katz's partner on this four-day promotion.

What to Know Aug. 22-25

Belcampo will offer a $27 make-at-home Katz's Deli pastrami kit

In honor of Katz's Deli joining UberEats

The Statue of Liberty is staying put, and Central Park, too, and there's really no way we can coax Times Square to come out west and visit, even if we promised it lots of Hollywood-style lights and razzle-dazzle.

But another New York City-based icon, one that's been delighting eaters for decades, especially those people seeking piled-high pastrami sandwiches, will call upon Southern California for four rye-scented, tum-filling days.

Nope, Katz's Delicatessan isn't uprooting from the corner of E. Houston and Ludlow Streets on the isle of Manhattan, but it will cameo in Los Angeles from Aug. 22 through 25, via a partnership with Belcampo Meat Co.

How?

Here's some info mustard to slather thickly on your gotta-know bread: The famous deli, which has been in business in three different centuries, just joined UberEats.

To celebrate, take-home, make-at-home kits are being offering at local Belcampos, right here in Southern California, for $27.

For sure, these Katz kits are all about the most magnificent and can't-be-quibbled-about superstar on the Katz's bench: the pastrami sandwich.

But this is only on for four days, which is about the time it would take you to drive to New York from Los Angeles, if you stopped to see your aunt in Illinois, and made a nice road trip of it.

Details? Tuck in your napkin, pull the mustard dispenser closer, and chow down on more.

Who here loves New York, and Los Angeles, and when two great cities have a meat-up such at this?

Enjoy, pastrami people, enjoy.

