Kidspace's Free Pumpkin Fest Is a Family Fall Tradition

Families'll gather at the Pasadena educational space for an autumn-awesome to-do. The pumpkin party reigns on Oct. 19 and 20, 2019.

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum

Pasadena

Oct. 19 and 20, 2019

The widely recognized Pumpkin Zone, as in, that specific span of time that finds us focused on the pumpkins we've recently purchased, tends to occur over the final two or three days of October.

For that's when we carve our globular goodies, and create jack o'lanterns that are just perfect for placing on the front steps of our homes.

But there's another way to connect with these fruits o' fall, especially if you have tots looking for a lively way to spend a Saturday or Sunday.

It's the annual Pumpkin Festival at Brookside Park, next to Kidspace Children's Museum, and it happens well outside of the established, end-of-the-month Pumpkin Zone.

The 2019 two-dayer is rolling, with all of the tenacity of a pumpkin headed down a slope, right through Oct. 19 and 20.

It's year 25 for the popular family happening, and a host of autumnal activities will fill both days, to-dos like pony rides, face painting, a graveyard dig (!), and a costume parade, too.

There shall be food for purchase, and pumpkins, too, and a few of the activities require tickets, but check this out: Admission is free.

And if you want to swing through Kidspace before or after visiting the festival, museum entry will be half-priced, all weekend long.

As for the money raised by the festival? That will help the Kidspace foundation, hurrah.

It's a feel-happy, pumpkin-bright kind of fall weekend, one with live music, hands-on crafts, and oodles of snapshot opportunities.

Nope, we're not yet in the Pumpkin Zone, where we carve these iconic orbs, but we are in the thick of October, when local treasures like the Kidspace Pumpkin Festival pop up to pumpkin-up our fall-loving lives.

