Schools Closed Amid Red Flag Warning for Thursday's Fire Weather Conditions

With the Santa Ana winds expected to come in Thursday morning, authorities are asking residents to prepare for critical fire weather conditions and preventative power outages. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.)

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has officially issued a Red Flag Warning ahead of the Santa Ana winds Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service announced that the winds will bring critical fire weather conditions that may continue through Friday and Saturday, LA County Fire said in a press release.

"We have some high risk areas — Malibu, La Cañada Flintridge as well as Santa Clarita," Kenneth Lee, LA County Fire specialist said.

Fillmore Unified School District in Ventura County will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Santa Ana winds, produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California's mountain ranges, are common in the fall and have a long history of fanning destructive wildfires in the region.

People are also warned that traffic lights could be out and to stock up on essentials, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

"It can get really hardcore. It can actually like push you while you’re walking," Cat Rhodes, a Santa Clarita resident, said about the winds.

Southern California Edison has also alerted customers that they could cut the power to avoid having knocked-over power lines start wildfires. The news still comes as a shock for some.

"I literally just went grocery shopping yesterday and spent $200 on all of my groceries and if the power goes out, that’s not good," Sandra Johnson, a Santa Clarita resident and mother of four said.

LA County Fire said they’ve staffed up, strategically placing strike teams in certain zones and cities that are at high risk for wildfires.