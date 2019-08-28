Here's a Rare Look Inside the Henson Company Creature Shop for 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'

What to Know "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" stars Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill and Andy Samberg.

Netflix and Henson Company worked closely to make sure the new show reflected the original movie.

The show streams on Netflix on Aug. 30.

Thirty-seven years after the release of "The Dark Crystal" movie, Netflix and the Jim Henson Company are breathing new life into the cult classic with "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."

The 10-episode prequel series is directed by Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk") that revisits planet Thra and its mysterious inhabitants via tactile design, puppetry and hand-crafted effects. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Netflix and The Jim Henson Company worked very closely to make sure the puppets used in "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" are true to the original as much as possible. NBCLA was invited to the Henson Creature Workshop two years ago while the puppets were being created. Now you can see a rare look at the artistry that went into creating this world.

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" streams on Netflix August 30th. It stars Taron Egerton, Mark Hamill, and Andy Samberg.

