LA Marathon Street Closures to Begin at 4 A.M.

Street closings will begin at 4 a.m. Sunday for the early stages of the 33rd annual Los Angeles Marathon, then reopen as early as 9 a.m., depending on the location.

Streets further west on the course will be closed and opened later.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation and other agencies will strictly enforce a restricted, non-parking policy, including citing and impounding vehicles parked on the temporarily restricted, no-parking streets, at designated times.

During the closures, the major open east-west routes will be the Santa Monica (10) Freeway; Olympic Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles; Wilshire Boulevard from Santa Monica to Santa Monica Boulevard; Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard; Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Myra Avenue; and Sunset Boulevard between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Drive.

The major open north-south routes will be Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard; the San Diego (405) Freeway; Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard; and the Hollywood (101) and Harbor (110) freeways.

The race will start at Dodger Stadium, before heading through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, West Los Angeles, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

Street Closures Expected Ahead of LA Marathon

Street closures are expected to begin at midnight ahead of the LA Marathon on Sunday. (Published Friday, March 16, 2018)

An interactive map showing what streets and intersections will be closed, when they will be closed and when they are scheduled to reopen is available at www.commuterama.com/lamarathon.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to specified times:

Vin Scully Avenue from Dodger Stadium and Sunset Boulevard (reopening at 9 a.m.);

Sunset Boulevard from Innes Avenue to Figueroa Street (reopening at 9:20 a.m.); and

Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street (reopening at 9:32 a.m.)

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.:

Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street;

Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street;

Spring Street from College Avenue to Second Street; and

Ord Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.:

Main Street from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Third Street;

First Street from Hope Street to Alameda Street;

Central Avenue from First Street to Third Street; and

Second Street from Alameda Street to Broadway.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.:

Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Second Street.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.:

Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard;

Edgewater Road from Temple Street to Boston Street; and

Bellevue Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.:

Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.:

Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to noon:

Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue; and

Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:

Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue;

Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive;

Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard;

Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive;

South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive;

Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard; and

Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.:

Beverly Glen Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard; and

Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard;

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:04 p.m.:

Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.:

Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:04 p.m.:

Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.:

Westbound lanes of Wilshire Boulevard to Barry Avenue;

Barry Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard to Goshen Street; and

Goshen Street from Barry Avenue to San Vicente Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Ocean Avenue. (San Vicente Boulevard will be opened at Montana Avenue at 2:36 p.m., at Bristol Avenue at 2:52 p.m. and at 18th Street at 3:08 p.m.)

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.: