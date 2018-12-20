$20 Million Worth of Drugs, Weapons, Cash Netted in Drug Bust - NBC Southern California
$20 Million Worth of Drugs, Weapons, Cash Netted in Drug Bust

The LAPD was set to hold a news conference detailing the bust Thursday afternoon.

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    LAPD
    The LAPD announced a $20 million drug bust Thursday Dec. 20, 2018.

    The Los Angeles Police Department announced a major bust Thursday, netting $20 million worth of drugs, along with weapons and cash.

    Photo credit: LAPD

    Capt. Marc Reina said LAPD Central Area narcotics officers made the bust, which included AR15 rifles, $150,000 in cash, and concentrated cannabis oil.

    In photos released by Reina, large bags of marijuana, jars of the so-called honey oil, a money counting machine, and other lab equipment could be seen.

