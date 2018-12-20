$20 Million Worth of Drugs, Weapons, Cash Netted in Drug Bust

The Los Angeles Police Department announced a major bust Thursday, netting $20 million worth of drugs, along with weapons and cash.

The LAPD was set to hold a news conference detailing the bust Thursday afternoon.

In photos released by Capt. Marc Reina, large bags of marijuana, jars of the so-called honey oil, a money counting machine, and other lab equipment could be seen.

Photo credit: LAPD

Capt. Marc Reina said LAPD Central Area narcotics officers made the bust, which included AR15 rifles, $150,000 in cash, and concentrated cannabis oil.

