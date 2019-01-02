A man accused of posing as an interested home buyer at open houses, then returning to steal items in a series of burglaries at celebrity and high-end homes for sale in Los Angeles, has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

An estimated 2,000 items, including jewelry and artwork, worth millions of dollars were seized during the investigation involving break-ins at high-end homes in the Hollywood area. The burglaries occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Victims included Hollywood celebrity homes belonging to singers Usher, Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert and others, Timmons said.

Detectives received a break in the case when they noticed the same person signing in to multiple open houses where the burglaries occurred. The suspect was identified as Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, of Los Angeles.

A search warrant was executed in September at the suspect's home in connection with the case. He was arrested at that time and released on bond.

The suspect used the open houses as an opportunity to case his targets, posing as a potential buyer or realtor, police said.

"They believed that he was a buyer," said detective Jared Timmons. "When he showed up... he acted the part. He was very slick."

Police said the suspect was likely working with others. Police posted images of the some of the stolen items here.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect has an attorney.