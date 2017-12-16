LA's Shelter Dogs Could Go Vegan - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
California Wildfire Updates
OLY-LA
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country on Aug. 19, 2017

LA's Shelter Dogs Could Go Vegan

By KPCC

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Must-See Holiday Light Displays in LA
    Getty Images
    File Photo

    A new proposal being considered by Los Angeles' Animal Services Commission could change the diet of the city's shelter dogs.

    The proposal, from commission board member Roger Wolfson, would switch shelter dogs away from meat-based kibble toward vegan food, NBC4 media partner KPCC reports.

    "This idea that LA Animal Services could stop supporting the killing of farm animals just to feed dogs that no one questions are omnivores, thereby having our small department do its part in protecting the environment, it seemed like a no brainer," Wolfson said at a commission meeting.

    The commission will spend the next two months looking over research and talking with experts to see if the change is viable.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 12/11] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Read more at KPCC.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices