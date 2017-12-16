LA's Shelter Dogs Could Go Vegan

A new proposal being considered by Los Angeles' Animal Services Commission could change the diet of the city's shelter dogs.

The proposal, from commission board member Roger Wolfson, would switch shelter dogs away from meat-based kibble toward vegan food, NBC4 media partner KPCC reports.

"This idea that LA Animal Services could stop supporting the killing of farm animals just to feed dogs that no one questions are omnivores, thereby having our small department do its part in protecting the environment, it seemed like a no brainer," Wolfson said at a commission meeting.

The commission will spend the next two months looking over research and talking with experts to see if the change is viable.

