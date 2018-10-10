NFL Teams Up With Delectable Manhattan Beach Restaurant to Kick Hunger

The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers have teamed up with local chefs to raise money for the Los Angeles Food Bank as part of the NFL's Kick Hunger Campaign. @AliyaJasmine visits one of the chefs via @NBCLA 's social media channels. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Los Angeles Rams and Chargers Team Up With Local Chefs for NFL's Kick Hunger Campaign

A Manhattan Beach restaurant once hailed by the late great LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold is teaming up with the Los Angeles Chargers and LA Rams for NFL's Kick Hunger Challenge.

Chef David Lefevre of Manhattan Beach hot spot, MB Post, is fundraising for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Chef Steve Samson of Sotto is fundraising on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams for the NFL's Kick Hunger Challenge.

One hundred percent of the proceeds the local chefs raise will go to the Los Angeles Food Bank.

Gold once referred to MB Post as "a restaurant you'd want to cater your tailgate party."

Chef Lefevre gave NBC4 the inside scoop, if you will, with a quick and easy tailgate recipe. Check out the video above, and follow NBCLA on all our social channels for more.