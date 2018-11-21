LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Who says you can't go home?

LeBron James scored 32 points in his return to Cleveland, as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from behind to defeat the Cavaliers, 109-105, on Wednesday night at Quickens Arena.

James received a standing ovation during pregame introductions, and the Cavs paid tribute to their King with an emotional video during a timeout in the first quarter.

However, after the game tipped off, James was the enemy, and the lowly Cavaliers fed off the energy of the crowd in what was arguably their best performance of the season so far.

Cleveland did not commit a single turnover in the first half, and led by as many as 11 in the second quarter.

After a 10-0 run put them in front by nine late in the fourth quarter, James and the Lakers rallied, and roared back into the lead thanks to some late free throws.

James finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in his first game back to his hometown as a member of the Lakers.

Former Laker, Jordan Clarkson, led the Cavaliers with 20 points, Cedi Osman had 18, and rookie Collin Sexton finished with 12.

