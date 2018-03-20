Police and bomb squads respond to a live grenade in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Monday, March 19, 2018 in Santa Ana.

A live grenade found in a suspect's front passenger seat during a traffic stop Monday night prompted a bomb squad response in Santa Ana.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at 7:58 p.m. in the 2900 block of West First Street, according to Santa Ana police Cmdr. Matt Sorenson.

The suspect advised officers he had a grenade inside the vehicle and officer found a pineapple grenade in the front passenger seat, Sorenson said.

The Orange County sheriff's bomb squad responded and determined the device to be a live grenade, he said. The bomb squad was removed from the vehicle and rendered safe.

The suspect was to be arrested for being in possession of an explosive device, Sorenson said. It wasn't immediately clear why officers initially stopped his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.