    KNBC-TV
    Officers pursued the driver of a silver Honda Accord Thursday Nov. 9, 2017 in the San Fernando Valley.

    A driver surrendered Thursday morning after a brief pursuit on streets and freeways in the west San Fernando Valley.

    The pursuit, involving a 2012 silver Honda Accord, was on the 118 Freeway in the Pacioma area. The driver then exited onto streets in the Laurel Canyon area.

    After a patrol SUV followed the driver for a few blocks, the man pulled over and surrendered.

    The pursuit began during an investigation into a burglary reported earlier in the Hollywood area.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)


    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

