A driver surrendered Thursday morning after a brief pursuit on streets and freeways in the west San Fernando Valley.
The pursuit, involving a 2012 silver Honda Accord, was on the 118 Freeway in the Pacioma area. The driver then exited onto streets in the Laurel Canyon area.
After a patrol SUV followed the driver for a few blocks, the man pulled over and surrendered.
The pursuit began during an investigation into a burglary reported earlier in the Hollywood area.
