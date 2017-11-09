KNBC-TV Officers pursued the driver of a silver Honda Accord Thursday Nov. 9, 2017 in the San Fernando Valley.

A driver surrendered Thursday morning after a brief pursuit on streets and freeways in the west San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit, involving a 2012 silver Honda Accord, was on the 118 Freeway in the Pacioma area. The driver then exited onto streets in the Laurel Canyon area.

After a patrol SUV followed the driver for a few blocks, the man pulled over and surrendered.

The pursuit began during an investigation into a burglary reported earlier in the Hollywood area.

