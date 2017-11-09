A U-Haul box truck involved in a pursuit is seen at a produce market where its driver was arrested Thursday Nov. 9, 2017 in downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities pursued the driver of a stolen U-Haul box truck Thursday on streets in downtown and South Los Angeles before she was taken into custody in a produce market.

Details about the vehicle theft that led to the chase were not immediately available. The pursuit began near 61st Street and Broadway, just east of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The driver appeared to gesture wildly as she drove through alleys and narrow streets, at times taking both hands off the wheel. She swerved between vehicles and crossed several double-yellow lines in a neighborhood near the 110 Freeway.

A cyclist was nearly clipped by the box truck as it entered downtown Los Angeles, where the driver appeared to be boxed in at a sprawling blocks-long produce market near 7th Street and Central Avenue. Officers emerged from patrol vehicles with guns drawn, but the driver managed a tight u-turn and slammed head-on into a patrol car as she sped away.

The driver ran from the vehicle after stopping near what appeared to be a loading dock. Officers took her into custody near a vendors' stand.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. It was not immediately clear whether officers opened fire during the chase.



