Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during the national anthem. Talib was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

The Rams are making money moves.

The reigning NFC West champions continued their busy offseason on Thursday as they traded for All-Pro cornerback Aquib Talib from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in next month's NFL Draft.

The move reunites Talib with his former defensive coordinator in Denver, Wade Phillips, who will enter into his sophomore season as the Rams defensive coach.

"Man, I'm so excited," said the five-time Pro Bowler on Thursday night. "I can't wait to play for Coach Sean McVay, go back with working with Wade, and playing with my young man, Marcus Peters. He's going to bring that young energy to me."

Talib was referring to former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters who was traded to the Rams last month.

"I'm super excited to play with those guys," continued Talib. "Aaron Donald is a good friend of mine, too, so I get to go from playing behind Von Miller to playing behind Aaron Donald. That's not too shabby. I got another MVP in front of me."

Talib was rumored to be reuniting with the New England Patriots earlier in the day, but by late afternoon, the NFL Network reported the trade to the Rams.

As part of the deal, the Rams will inherit all of Talib's six-year, $57 million deal signed with the Broncos in 2014. Talib is due $11 million this season and $8 million next season.

Talib and Phillips helped lead the Broncos to an NFL Championship in Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season.

Shortly thereafter, Talib famously shot himself in the leg during a night of partying celebrating the Super Bowl, but was able to bounce back and have an All-Pro season the following year.

Much like Peters, Talib has a strong personality and is no stranger to controversy both on and off the field. Talib was suspended for one game last season after fighting with Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree.

Talib was not the only addition to the Rams defense on Thursday, as Los Angeles has made a flurry of moves in the last few weeks.

On Wednesday, the team agreed to trade defensive captain and linebacker Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants in exchange for two draft picks. On Monday, they placed the franchise tag on safety LaMarcus Joyner, and signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields on Thursday morning.

Shields made 23 interceptions, including the playoffs, from 2010-2015. He also won a Super Bowl with the Packers. But his 2016 season was cut short after one game after he suffered a concussion and he didn't play at all in 2017.

“Wade is another big influence. I definitely like his scheme and what he likes to do. I know I can fit in it.” - Sam Shields pic.twitter.com/4LJLzyskbd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 9, 2018

Ogletree spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Rams, and was the team's leading tackler last season. The first round pick out of Georgia in 2013, has been the play caller on the field for the defense for the last two seasons and was known as a strong leader in the locker room.



Everything happens for a reason and GOD makes no mistake!! Can’t wait to get to the Big �� and continue my career as NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANT!! #Blessed#GOGIANTS — Alec ogletree (@MROGLETREE52) March 7, 2018

The flurry of moves likely means that the Rams will not re-sign All-Pro cornerback Trumaine Johnson. None of the trades can be announced until March 14th.