Hit-or-Miss Shower Pattern to Last Through the Weekend

Scattered showers begin Friday night and continue through Sunday evening in Southern California

By Jonathan Lloyd and Shanna Mendiola

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Southern California is in for a stretch of scattered showers starting Friday night and continuing through the bulk of the weekend. 

    Expect dry conditions for most of Friday before the hit-or-miss showers begin. The second storm of the week won't be like the warm system that ushered hours of rainfall into Southern California earlier this week.

    "We've got a chance every day of maybe a shower or two, but they're not going to be everywhere," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

    A high surf advisory is in effect for parts of Ventura and Orange counties. Ten-foot surf is possible Saturday morning in Ventura County.

    The center of the storm is on track to slam Northern California. In SoCal, the system will only bring light rain -- less than an inch -- as it falls apart.

    Mountain snow is possible above 7,000 feet. In lower elevations, snowmelt is possible.

    Scattered showers will continue through Sunday night.

    Skies are expected to clear by Monday morning, then dry weather is expected the rest of the week.

