Los Angeles to Join Nationwide 'March for Our Lives'

Los Angeles will be part of a series of nationwide marches to protest gun violence following the deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

The student-led marches are part of a movement to end gun violence across the United States, with supporters set to descend upon Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 14. In Los Angeles, the "March for Our Lives" will begin at 9 a.m. at 603 S Spring St.

Rideshare company Lyft is offering up to $1.5 million in free rides to 50 of the rallies, including the one in Los Angeles. Lyft has given the following instructions for users to claim their free ride:





Marchers must first RSVP to the rally through the March for Our Lives website



On Friday, March 23, Lyft will distribute ride codes to those who have RSVP'd



After receiving the code, people must enter it in the "promos" tab of the Lyft app.



For the code to work people must enter the official March for Our Lives rally point as their destination; rally point details will be provided in the Lyft app under the "promos" tab



Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult





Lyft will also distribute ride codes through its website starting Saturday morning for those who are not able to RSVP.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School galvanized students in Florid and across the country to demand stricter gun control after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the high school, walked onto campus with a military-style AR-15 rifle and shot dead 14 classmates and three school faculty members in February.

Cruz is currently facing the death penalty on 17 murder charges.

After the deadly shooting, the #NeverAgain movement took off on social media, with students continuing to demand stricter gun control measures from legislators, including a ban on assault weapons and increasing the minimum age at which someone can legally purchase a firearm.

Already, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association, passed into law a $400 million gun control and school safety bill that, in part, raises the age at which people can legally buy a gun in the state to 21 while allowing some teachers to carry firearms on school grounds.

Students lobbying efforts have also reached the White House, with President Donald Trump meeting with a group of students who survived the Parkland shooting. Trump has directed his attorney general to ban the sale of so-called bump stocks, the likes of which were used in the Las Vegas shooting and which allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic machine guns.

However, the president has also drawn the ire of Parkland survivors and other gun control advocates for saying that mass shootings are a mental health issue and supporting measures such as the aforementioned policy of arming teachers.

Likewise, his voicing of moderate gun control measures in the immediate aftermath of the Parkland shooting drew rebuke from the same gun rights groups whom he courted and of which he won the support during the 2016 presidential election.

In Florida, the recent gun control bill was passed after intense lobbying from survivors of the Parkland shooting and family and friends of those who died in the massacre. The NRA has come out strongly against such gun control measures, filing a lawsuit against the Florida bill just hours after it was passed.

Students, however, are continuing to fight for gun control. Already, they staged a nationwide, 17-minute walkout in memory of the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting.

"Not one more," organizers vow on the March for Our Lives website.