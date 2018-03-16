Magical: The Broad Adds a Second Kusama Infinity Room

"Longing for Eternity" by artist Yayoi Kusama opens at The Broad in DTLA on Saturday, March 17.

What to Know "Longing for Eternity"

It debuts on Saturday, March 17; free admission

The Broad announced several other acquisitions, including Mark Bradford's "Helter Skelter I" (2007)

What's bigger?

Infinity?

Or the anticipation held by thousands of Southern Californians over the October 2017 opening of "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Rooms" at The Broad downtown?

There's nothing worth quibbling about regarding that question: Infinity is, of course, bigger, but the anticipation and excitement felt by oodles of art fans over the beyond-buzzy exhibit was vast, passionate, and, at times, seemingly infinite.

Tickets sold out, twice, as quickly as light travels, or seemingly so, to the ethereal exhibit.

And stand-by lines in front of the Grand Avenue institution? Hoo goodness. They were, if not exactly infinite in length, impressively sized, and remained so through the exhibit's closing day of New Year's Day 2018.

But now Kusama fans and lovers of mysterious and thought-provoking artworks will have a second Infinity Mirror Room to ponder, whenever they'd like to ponder it, at The Broad: "Longing for Eternity," from 2017, will join The Broad collection, as a new acquisition, starting on Saturday, March 17.

This is not a step-inside Infinity Mirror Room, like the other permanent, oft-photographed Infinity Mirror Room at The Broad, "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away"; rather, you peer inside a small portal, only to be dazzled by a kaleidoscopic landscape of glittery lights and dark pockets of depth.

The Broad announced several other major acquistions on Friday, March 16, along with "Longing for Eternity," including Mark Bradford's "Helter Skelter I" (2007).

As for seeing both, as in two, as in plural, Infinity Mirror Rooms at The Broad?

General admission to the museum is free, but important steps must be taken should you desire to visit one or both Kusama pieces.

The museum lists several need-to-know tips here, including information about that all-important visit to the iPad kiosk in the museum's lobby, which enables a visitor to secure her place in the queue (it's virtual, so no need to stand in place for hours).

So what will "Longing for Eternity" discuss with "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away," after hours, after the museum has shuttered for the night and all of the guests are gone?

If artworks talk to each other when people disappear, as is sometimes the rumor?

Each piece is filled with big ideas and big beauty and plenty of twinkle and dazzle. One artwork can be entered, one must be viewed by looking inside a small space, but both share a sense of upbeat wonder about the universe, our place in it, and general unabashed uplift-a-tude.

