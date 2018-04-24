Man Shot While Driving Northbound on 215 Freeway in Colton Area - NBC Southern California
Man Shot While Driving Northbound on 215 Freeway in Colton Area

By Toni Guinyard

Published 51 minutes ago

    Inland News
    A man was shot Tuesday, April 24, 2018 while driving northbound on the 215 Freeway in the Colton area.

    A man was shot while driving early Tuesday in a seemingly random attack on the 215 Freeway in the Colton area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The victim was driving alone northbound on the freeway at about 1:30 a.m. when his arm was shot in what police called an "unprovoked attack." Officials said there is no indication that the shooting was an act of road rage.

    The driver was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, CHP said. The victim’s only description of the gunman’s car was that it was a gold sedan.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Division at 909-383-4247.

