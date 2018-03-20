March Storm: Evacuations, Road and School Closures

Evacuations were ordered in parts of Southern California as a storm that could bring the highest rainfall amounts of the season moved into the region.

Scroll down for evacuation information, and road and school closure updates during in the March storm.

Evacuations in Santa Barbara County

Areas near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas must be out of the evacuation areas by noon Tuesday.

Those in the Alamo burn area were under recommended evacuations.

Evacuations in Ventura County (Effective at noon, Tuesday)

Matilija Canyon (North of Ojai Valley)

North Fork (North of Ojai Valley)

Vista Fire Burn Area (South end of Ojai Valley)

Nye Road, West: Hwy 33, South: Nye/Hwy 33

La Conchita

Voluntary Evacuations in Ventura County

Casitas Pass Road / East: Santa Ana Road / West: Rincon Road

Ojai Road / East: Thomas Aquinas / West: Reeves Road

Ojai Road / North: Thomas Aquinas / South: Bridge Road

East Ojai / West: Gridley Road / East: Reeves Road

Road Closures

The 101 Freeway is open until further notice in Santa Barbara County. The CHP will monitor the storm to determine if public safety is at risk.

School Closures





Mandatory evacuations in Ventura County:

The following evacuations are in effect Tuesday at 12 p.m.:

Matilija Canyon (North of Ojai Valley)

North Fork (North of Ojai Valley)

Vista Fire Burn Area (South end of Ojai Valley)

Nye Road, West: Hwy 33, South: Nye/Hwy 33

La Conchita

Voluntary evacuations:

Casitas Pass Road / East: Santa Ana Road / West: Rincon Road

Ojai Road / East: Thomas Aquinas / West: Reeves Road

Ojai Road / North: Thomas Aquinas / South: Bridge Road

East Ojai / West: Gridley Road / East: Reeves Road

A map of the evacuation zones can be viewed here.

Evacuation centers are being set up at:

Earl Warren Showgrounds/Ventura College, opens at 12 p.m. Tuesday; For animals, call county animal services at 805-681-4332 to get instructions on evacuating animals.

The Red Cross will open an evacuation center at Earl Warren Showgrounds, Warren Hall, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, at noon on Tuesday.

The 101 Freeway is open until further notice. The CHP will monitor the storm to determine if public safety is at risk.

If further information needed, contact individual schools/districts.

Visit the "Schools and Districts" tab/dropdown menu at http://SBCEO.org for contacts.

For all information, go to readysbc.org.











