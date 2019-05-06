List: Measles Exposure Locations in Southern California

NBC A measles vaccine vial is pictured in this undated photo.

Another confirmed case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident and an additional non-resident measles case who traveled throughout Southern California are being investigated as part of a renewed outbreak of the disease.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that people who may have been on-site at the date and time for any of the below locations may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed:

April 27

Peet's Coffee, 175 S. Fairfax Ave., Unit D, 9 a.m.-noon

Fratelli's Cafe, 7200 Melrose Ave., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

ART Restaurant (located in Farmer's Daughter Hotel), 115 S Fairfax Ave., 5-8 p.m.

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., 2-5:30 p.m.

J.Crew and Barnes and Noble (The Grove), 189 The Grove Dr., 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Farmer's Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Paper Source, 175 S Fairfax Ave. 4-6 p.m.

Whole Foods, 6350 W. 3rd St., 8-11 p.m.

April 27-28

Farmer's Daughter Hotel, 115 S. Fairfax Ave., all day on 4-27 through 10 a.m. on 4-28

April 30

LAX International Terminal 2, 7:45-11:45 p.m.

April 30 and May 1

LAX Employee Shuttle, 7:30-9:30 p.m. on 4/30 and 9:30-11:30 a.m.

May 1

LAX Terminal 2, 7:10-9:30 a.m.

LA County exposures can be found here.

Long Beach Cases

The announcements Saturday came hours after Long Beach health officials announced the first confirmed case of measles in a city resident since 2015 -- an adult graduate student who attends UC Irvine and is recovering at home, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

In the Long Beach case, officials said they are "working with the neighboring health jurisdictions of Orange County and Los Angeles County to identify and notify residents of locations the infected individual visited while contagious. Health Department staff are notifying locations in Long Beach the person visited while contagious."

Individuals who visited the following Long Beach locations at the times stated below might have been exposed to measles:

April 28

Pizzanista, 1837 E 7th St., 5:30-7 p.m.

Total Wine, 7400 Carson Blvd., 6-7:30 p.m.

April 30

Susan European Dressmaker, 3319 E 7th St., 5-7 p.m.

April 30 - May 1

Art du Vin Wine Bar, 2027 E 4th St., 8-10 p.m.

May 1

Ralph's, 2930 E 4th St., 2-5 p.m.

May 2

Ralph's, 6290 PCH, 3-6:30 p.m.

AMC Marina Pacifica, 6346 E PCH, 6-10 p.m.

May 3

Broadway Carwash 4000 E Broadway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Long Beach exposures can be found here.

Orange County Cases

Orange County officials also reported their second case of 2019 on Saturday -- an infant who was too young to be vaccinated and remains hospitalized. Orange County residents may have been exposed to measles at these locations on the following dates and times:

April 29

UCI Humanities Instructional Building 100, 10 a.m.-noon

UCI Krieger Hall, Classic Dept. 4th Floor, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

April 30

UCI Humanities Hall 112, 2-5 p.m.

May 2

UCI Student Health Center, 1-3 p.m.

May 3

The Pickled Monk, Fullerton, 1:45-3:30 p.m.

Brick Basement Antiques, Fullerton, 2:40-4 p.m.

Buffalo Exchange, Fullerton, 3-4:15 p.m.

8Eightyeight Cigar, Fullerton, 3:15-5 p.m.

Orange County exposures can be found here.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes. Measles spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person. People who become infected are contagious before they have symptoms and know they are infected.

Health officials also say to self-monitor for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately.

"The best way to protect yourself from measles is to get vaccinated. All children and non-immune adults should be vaccinated against measles," Long Beach Health Officer Anissa Davis said. "If you are unsure of your vaccination status, contact your provider to make sure you are up-to-date."