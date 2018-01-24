Meditate 1,000 Feet Above the City, at OUE Skyspace LA - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Meditate 1,000 Feet Above the City, at OUE Skyspace LA

Go deep within, just after dawn, at the DTLA attraction.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published at 12:15 PM PST on Jan 24, 2018 | Updated at 12:18 PM PST on Jan 24, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meditate 1,000 Feet Above the City, at OUE Skyspace LA
    Royalty-Free/Corbis
    Join an early-morning meditation 69 floors above downtown on Saturday, Jan. 27.

    What to Know

    • Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 a.m.

    • $30

    • Price includes a Skyslide ride

    The new year isn't so new by the time February edges into view.

    But the thing about resolutions, and committing to a better path, and trying something fresh or deepening a longtime practice, is that all good focuses can begin at any minute on any day, no matter what the calendar says.

    Even the final Saturday of January, which feels like a fine time to try something novel and intriguing, before the first month wraps.

    And if you meditate, or you have been wanting to explore meditation, chances are you have a pillow at home, or a chair, or any quiet place that serves as the spot you go to when you go within.

    But finding a meditation spot 1,000 feet above the city? At OUE Skyspace LA, which overlooks a huge swath of Los Angeles and beyond? At just after dawn? It's a place that nicely mirrors the vast interior world that meditation seeks to tap into, and the time of day, too, has a contemplative quality.

    That's just what will happen on Saturday, Jan. 27 when The DEN Meditation visits OUE Skyspace LA for a 45-minute guided meditation.

    The $30 event, which begins at 7 a.m., will boast "...views extending all the way to the Pacific coastline," further bestowing a sense of vastness on the stay-still, journey-wide nature of the gathering.

    And if you're hoping you can finish with a ride on the Skyslide, which whisks adventuresome types from the 70th floor to the 69th floor of the US Bank Tower, on the outside of the tower, you can: Your complimentary "wheee!" is part of your admission price.

    If you know your OUE Skyspace LA, you'll know that the attraction has hosted other surprising happenings before, beyond welcoming visitors for the views. Morningtime yoga? That has been, and continues to be, a popular to-do at the above-it-all destination, as are other offbeat events.

    So are you ready to venture within, while relishing those long, long, loooong views of LA, all the way to the ocean?

    There's a nice duality to such an experience, as January ends. Add being outside, at 1,000 feet up, at just after sunrise, and you have an unusual experience, one that may start you on a new path of life-betterment or enliven the path you enjoy now.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices