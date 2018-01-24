Meditate 1,000 Feet Above the City, at OUE Skyspace LA

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 a.m.

$30

Price includes a Skyslide ride

The new year isn't so new by the time February edges into view.

But the thing about resolutions, and committing to a better path, and trying something fresh or deepening a longtime practice, is that all good focuses can begin at any minute on any day, no matter what the calendar says.

Even the final Saturday of January, which feels like a fine time to try something novel and intriguing, before the first month wraps.

And if you meditate, or you have been wanting to explore meditation, chances are you have a pillow at home, or a chair, or any quiet place that serves as the spot you go to when you go within.

But finding a meditation spot 1,000 feet above the city? At OUE Skyspace LA, which overlooks a huge swath of Los Angeles and beyond? At just after dawn? It's a place that nicely mirrors the vast interior world that meditation seeks to tap into, and the time of day, too, has a contemplative quality.

That's just what will happen on Saturday, Jan. 27 when The DEN Meditation visits OUE Skyspace LA for a 45-minute guided meditation.

The $30 event, which begins at 7 a.m., will boast "...views extending all the way to the Pacific coastline," further bestowing a sense of vastness on the stay-still, journey-wide nature of the gathering.

And if you're hoping you can finish with a ride on the Skyslide, which whisks adventuresome types from the 70th floor to the 69th floor of the US Bank Tower, on the outside of the tower, you can: Your complimentary "wheee!" is part of your admission price.

If you know your OUE Skyspace LA, you'll know that the attraction has hosted other surprising happenings before, beyond welcoming visitors for the views. Morningtime yoga? That has been, and continues to be, a popular to-do at the above-it-all destination, as are other offbeat events.

So are you ready to venture within, while relishing those long, long, loooong views of LA, all the way to the ocean?

There's a nice duality to such an experience, as January ends. Add being outside, at 1,000 feet up, at just after sunrise, and you have an unusual experience, one that may start you on a new path of life-betterment or enliven the path you enjoy now.

