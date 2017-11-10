Mega CicLAvia: Disney Hall to Hollywood Bowl

A very special CicLAvia will stretch from DTLA to Tinseltown on the final day of September next year.

The distance between Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl? And the length of time to journey from one to the other?

Any Angeleno would stop you right there and ask, first and foremost, which route you're taking, then if you're making the trip in a car, or on a bus, or on foot, and what time of day you're leaving.

Because these are some of the Very Important Local Transportation Questions we must always ask, if we want to arrive at places in a timely, unfrustrate-able manner.

That particular distance is about seven miles, give or take, and about a half hour, give or take, two elements that will come very much into merry play on the final day of September 2018.

For Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 has been designated as LA Phil 100: Celebrate LA! day, a massive, DTLA-to-Hollywood party to officially launch iconic music-making outfit's big centennial year.

And the party really will stretch from Walt Disney Concert Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, courtesy of CicLAvia, the closed-to-cars street festival that sees thousands of cyclists and strollers taking to the streets thrice yearly.

It can be hard to wrap one's noggin around what a CicLAvia that stretches along that route will be like, but count on being mightly entertained as you roll 'n stroll: The free happening "...that will feature performances by professionals and amateurs from Grand Avenue, in front of Walt Disney Concert Hall, all the way to Hollywood Bowl."

That's a lot of quality, stop-and-listen, pause-and-applaud entertainment.

The entertainment and blissful freeness of the day continue at the Hollywood Bowl, the Phil's warmer-weather strumming grounds, where, "...(t)oward evening, the street festival will flow into a free, massive kick-off concert... in which Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the LA Phil and guest artists in a celebration of the all of the artistic communities that make Los Angeles vital."

And back at Walt Disney Concert Disney Hall? A "dynamic media installation" called WDCH Dreams from artist Refik Anadol will shimmer over the silvery surfaces of the modern Frank Gehry landmark.

It's all beyond huge in scope, so it is positive thing, then, that we have over ten months to anticipate it.

But there will be more spectaculars during the LA Phil's centennial year, trust that, including one scheduled for Oct. 24, 2019, "the 100th anniversary of the Los Angele Philharmonic's first concert."

A Frank Gehry-designed center for the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles program is ahead for Inglewood, giving YOLA a chance to continue to expand while helping to launch the exciting futures of young artists.

Also? "In a new free-ticket initiative called '100 for the 100,' the LA Phil will expand access to its Walt Disney Concert Hall performances across its centennial season."

Some 10,000 tickets to 100 different shows will be distributed around the county, so watch for that good-for-the-spirit bonanza to make headlines in the coming months.





