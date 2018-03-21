Movie Palace Fans, Here's Your Last Remaining Seats Lineup

LA Conservancy's beloved Junetime film series will visit a number of SoCal landmarks, including a new one for the event.

What to Know June 2-23, 2018

Various venues, including the Million Dollar and Orpheum Theatres

General tickets on sale on April 11; $22 each

Coming across a vintage flick you like while channel surfing or a movie you've longed to see for years?

It can make for a pretty relaxed and pleasant evening, all in all.

Seeing that same film on the big screen in an ornately decorated movie palace built decades ago?

That's the kind of evening you'll think back on with fondness, years later, recalling the lobby, the special guests, and how it felt to clap with an enthusiastic audience in a grandly realized, sumptuously detailed space.

And that's the kind of event that the LA Conservancy has helmed for over three decades, at a host of acclaimed movie palaces around DTLA and beyond.

The film series is called Last Remaining Seats — but then you surely knew that already, cinebuffs — and it always happens in June.

As it will again, in 2018. The preservation group just revealed the upcoming schedule on Wednesday, March 21, and where each film will screen, and while guests and other fun additions are still TBA, you can decide which nights (and one afternoon) you'd like to add to your calendar.

Coming up?

"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" at the State Theatre on June 2, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" at the Million Dollar Theatre on June 9, "In the Heat of the Night" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 13, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" on June 16 at the Los Angeles Theatre, "The Birds" on June 16 at the Los Angeles Theatre, "Steamboat Bill, Jr." on June 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, and "The Joy Luck Club" on June 23 at at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse in San Gabriel.

The cinematically essential stuff you'll want to know, coming right up...

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" is a matinee, while all of the other films will screen at night.

Each film will screen on a Wednesday or Saturday.

This is the first year that the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse is on the schedule. Also, the series has not visited the State Theatre for 20 years, so this is a big return to that venue.

Tickets go on sale for LA Conservancy members on March 28. They're $18 each, while the general public tickets are $22 each. They'll be available on April 11.

And, of course, your ticket purchase will go to helping the organization's many programs, goals, and mission, including, you bet, the annual presentation of Last Remaining Seats.

Ready to spend the first month of the summer season (if not the actual summer) watching time-honored works of art in real, honest, dazzle-the-senses movie palaces? Roll credits.

