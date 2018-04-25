NSYNC is bringing a "Dirty Pop-Up" to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of Nsync pose for a photoshoot circa 1999 in New York City. (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***

Choker necklaces and scrunchies have already made their comeback, so this is the logical next step. *NSYNC has a pop up experience coming to LA.

*NSYNC is bringing an immersive pop-up experience to Los Angeles from April 28 through May 1. The "Dirty Pop-Up" will serve as the launch of the boy band's official merchandise capsule collection.





The exhibit will be free to the public, meaning fans won't have to pay for anything... except maybe something from their limited inventory of branded apparel included denim jackets, tees, and sweatshirts. Hopefully you "just got paid" so you can get your hands on their new collection.

There will also be authentic props, wardrobe, artwork, and photography on display, plus fun photo activations that will "pay homage to iconic visuals from the group's career," according to a press release.

NSYNC "Dirty Pop-Up" Experience, featuring a limited inventory of official merchandise, launches on April 28 - May 1 in Hollywood, CA. (PRNewsfoto/NSYNC Merchandising)

Fans who can't make it to LA by April 28 can hop online on April 30 to purchase items from their new collection.

Oh, and *NSYNC is receiving its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, too. So maybe grab a piece at the pop-up to wear at the ceremony?

The "Dirty Pop-Up" will be held at Cinematic Pictures on Hollywood Boulevard. It's open Saturday, April 28 through Tuesday, May 1 from noon to 8 p.m. every day except Monday, when it's only open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Die-hard fans planning on attending their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony can line up after 7 a.m. on Monday, April 30 on Sycamore Street off of Hollywood Boulevard, according to Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.