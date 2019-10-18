Citadel Outlets will be hosting mobile mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness month the weekend of Oct. 19, 2019.

With Breast Cancer Awareness month coming to a close, the Citadel Outlets and Susan G. Komen will be offering free mammogram screenings for their 3rd annual "Pink Saves" event starting this Friday.

The free screenings will be held at Citadel Outlets where mobile mammogram trucks will be on-site through the weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Citadel has already kicked off October by displaying a 76-foot pink ribbon on the castle wall. The large breast cancer awareness ribbon is visible from the 5 Freeway in Commerce.

To honor National Mammography Day, which lands on Oct.18, they decided to offer free screenings.

Representatives from Susan G. Komen will also be on site providing education, support and on-going services to participants.

Although the event is open to the public and walk-ins are more than welcome, they do encourage anyone wanting to attend to register online.