The Newport-Mesa Unified School District released a statement in response to the photo of students in front of a beer pong game featuring a swastika.

School officials, a Democratic congresswoman and the Council on American-Islamic Relations Sunday condemned an internet photo believed to be of Newport Harbor High School students with outstretched arms in a Nazi salute gathered around red plastic cups arranged to form a swastika.

The photo, said to be shot at an off-campus party, was posted over the weekend, school officials said.

"We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-semitic symbols and possible underage drinking," the Newport-Mesa Unified School District said in a statement. "While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-semitism and hate in all their forms."

The photo was being investigated by laws enforcement, with the district's cooperation.

"We remain focused on educating students on all aspects of life's challenges and are committed to holding students accountable, educating them on the consequences of their choices and the impact these actions have on our schools and community at large," the statement said.

Congresswoman Katie Porter -- who represents the 45th District -- also issued a Twitter statement:

"I condemn this display of a hateful, anti-semitic symbol and call on parents and community leaders to redouble our efforts to educate young people about the history of violence against Jewish people worldwide. This has no place in Orange County."

CAIR-LA also condemned the photo in a statement:

"We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all other targeted minorities and against the actions of bigots who violate our nation's long-standing principles of religious tolerance and inclusion," CAIR-LA executive director Hussam Ayloush said in a statement.

Ayloush added, "Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and bigotry in any forms are unacceptable. We will continue to stand up and defend our fellow community members in the face of hatred."

