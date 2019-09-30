Olvera Street's Merry Muertos Artwalk

Seasonal shopping filled with fantastical artworks depicting skulls, skeletons, and other sights of October? Begin the month right at this atmospheric experience.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free

The spirit of the Day of the Dead, as in, its aura, meaning, and importance, is never far from the hearts of those who remember those who have gone.

And while the muertos make merry as October comes to a close each year, many members of the living wish to live the Día way, all year long.

To help people on this side of the veil do just that, there is fabulous art to own, and there are t-shirts, and there is jewelry, and there are accessories, the sorts of items that rock muertos-magnificent imagery.

Artists around Southern California regularly incorporate skulls and skeletons into their creations, and 30 or so of those makers will call upon Olvera Street for an annual event that's as lively as a calaca's grin is wide.

It's the 6th annual Olvera Street Muertos Artwalk, and it will take place at the historic DTLA destination over nine hours on the first Saturday in October.

Which is the perfect date to throw a shop-around event centered on La Vida Muertos, since you'll want your spookiest month to be well-accessorized from the start.

What will you see if you visit on Oct. 5, 2019? Well, for one, there's no ticket-taker at the entrance, for strolling in is totally free.

Once inside, you'll find all sorts of gleeful goods that have an ofrenda-ready appearance, or, at least, a certain autumnal atmosphere. You'll meet artists along the way, too, if you'd like to know more about any piece in particular.

And, yes: There shall be skull-sweet face-painting, as is tradition at any event that holds the afterlife dear.

Will you haunt this "... hand-curated show designed to highlight the work of local artists"?

Make no bones about it: This is where you should launch your lively, "Dead"ly doings for the spookiest month, with an inspo-filled, artist-magical stroll among some calaca-cool treasures.

