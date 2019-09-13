On-Sale Just Ahead for 'Enchanted' at Descanso Gardens

Evenings full of glimmer? Find them at the historic garden, starting on Nov. 17, 2019. There's a preview party on Nov. 16, too.

What to Know Nov. 17-Jan. 5, 2020

Nov. 16 preview party

Preview party tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

September is the sun-blast-iest month around Southern California, and while that's not an actual meteorological term, any local who has weathered a few late-summer heat waves can confirm this is so.

Where are our frostier nights? The chances to wear our favorite hoodie? How can we clutch a cup of cocoa if the temperature won't stop venturing into Toasty Territory? (Also not an actual meteorological term.)

The people behind "Enchanted: Forest of Light," the beloved Descanso Gardens holidaytime treat, understand our September heat-based issues. And so they sweep in, this time of year, to remind us that cooler evenings full of scarves and twinkling lights are on their way.

How on their way is this post-sundown experience, which glimmers at the La Cañada Flintridge destination from Nov. 17 through Jan. 5, 2020?

"Very" on their way, is the answer, for tickets to the "Enchanted: Forest of Light" preview party go on sale on Sept. 16 at 10 in the morning.

No, you don't have wear a scarf or have a cup of cocoa nearby to purchase a ticket from your computer. But you are absolutely free to do both, if you so choose.

What can you expect at "Enchanted"?

Large-scale light installations that glow, flicker, and add color to the natural beauty of the famous, oak-packed spread. It's a peaceful and art-sweet scene, one that involves strolling about a mile, taking snapshots, and engaging in quiet contemplation.

And, yes, savoring chillier temperatures, if that's your thing.

And right now, as September scorches, it is all our thing, most probably. "Scorches" is not a meteorological term, but sometimes? It fits.

Eager to jump into the preview event on Nov. 16? Then Sept. 16 is your date to purchase a place at this sure-to-be-sold-out glowful gathering.

