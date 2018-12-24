"On the Basis of Sex" Affirms RBG's Love For Her Husband, and the Law

What to Know Felicity Jones stars as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Martin and Ruth Ginsburg were married for 56 years.

"On the Basis of Sex" opens on Christmas Day.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is having quite a year in Hollywood. The 85-year-old was the subject of a documentary earlier this year called “RBG” and now a new film from Focus Features titled “On the Basis of Sex” tells the story of the early days of her career and family life.

Felicity Jones plays Ginsburg and says she was very involved in the process, making sure the script was accurate when it came to the law and with how it portrayed her husband, Martin. Ginsburg’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman wrote the screenplay and sent several drafts to Ginsburg for her approval.

“On the Basis of Sex” takes place over a decade of Ginsburg’s life when she was balancing law school, marriage, motherhood and the desire to change the world. History buffs will enjoy the references to the civil rights movements happening during the time and how Ginsburg was at the forefront of it all. Though she didn’t get the publicity for her efforts in the way many activists and celebrities at the time did, she is certainly making up for it now.

The film shows Ginsburg working behind the scenes, in the classroom and the courtroom, to change the laws because as she said, “Protests are important but changing the culture means nothing if the law doesn’t change.” This is a fictionalized re-telling of her life story, but the law and references to the law are historically accurate because Ginsburg insisted on it.

“On the Basis of Sex” is also a love story. Ginsburg was married to her husband Marty for 56 years before his passing in 2010. Armie Hammer plays Marty with the unwavering support and love that the real Martin Ginsburg had for his wife.

“He was an incredible ally just by being a support system or buttress for his wife.” Hammer said. “He and Ruth had an amazingly supportive relationship.”

“We really wanted to honor her, as the woman who changed the country for the better.” director Mimi Leder said at the NY premiere.

“On the Basis of Sex” opens nationwide on December 25th. It stars Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux and was directed by Mimi Leder.