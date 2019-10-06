One Person Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Whittier

One person was killed in Whittier in a deputy-involved shooting Sunday night.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to a shooting call around 10:45 p.m. The shooting took place around 10:42 p.m. in the 8200 block of Rexall Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
One man was struck in the deputy-involved shooting, the LASD said. No deputies were injured, according to the sheriff's department.
Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene and observed one person who appeared to be dead in a driveway of a home. Paramedics did not transport the man to a hospital, as authorities investigated the scene.