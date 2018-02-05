Opening Day Arrives for the Victorville Cracker Barrel

What to Know Victorville

11612 Amargosa Road

Opening day: Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

California may have its stately foundations in the century before last, but new things, as in first-evers, can still happen in the Golden State.

Take Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, a company that now oversees 649 restaurants in 45 states. One might assume, given the sizable number of locations and the fact that the majority of states can claim one, that a Cracker Barrel, or multiple Cracker Barrels, could be found here.

We would have begged to differ, before Feb. 5, 2018, for prior to that date, California was a Cracker-Barrel-less place.

But Victorville now has one, as of the first Monday in February at 6 in the morning, and to say it'll hum, sing, and keep those famous porch rockers rockin', thanks to both local interest and travelers passing through on Interstate 15, is to be as correct as a baked apple dumplin' is delicious.

The classic dessert isn't the only famous foodstuff that Cracker Barrel, which began in Tennessee nearly a half century ago, is known for; there's the Old Timer's Breakfast, with hash browns casserole, if you choose that, and country fried steak, which, yes, has that much-talked-about buttermilk biscuit on the side, if you pick that over the corn muffin.

What's on the walls, though, can be as notable as what's on the plates at a Cracker Barrel, which is synonymous with Americana-themed antiques, signs, and artifacts.

The Victorville restaurant keeps California in mind, décor-wise, featuring colorful homages to early moviemaking, to the Gold Rush, to desert life, to Route 66, and to the regional citrus industry.

The newest Cracker Barrel location was announced by the company in February 2017, and ground was broken at the site on Aug. 1, 2017. How many jobs did the new store produce? Some 270, says the company, both part- and full-time.

There's another store to come, in May, in Sacramento, and after that?

Four more Cracker Barrels are due for California in the near years to come, meaning fans can expect more openings around the state within the next 24 months.

