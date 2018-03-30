Security camera video shows a man who shot and killed a dog March 9, 2018 in the front yard of a South LA home. The shooter and three other men can be seen on the video. Note: This video has been edited to show only the moments before the shooting. (Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018)

After disturbing surveillance footage captured a man shooting and killing a dog outside a South Los Angeles home in early March, PETA announced it will offer a reward of up to $5,000 to find the gunman.

The shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. on March 9 in the 900 block of East 91st Street.

Two dogs can be seen barking at a group of men from behind a fence before a man opens fire on one of the pups at close range. Champ, a 7-year-old German shepherd, could be seen falling to the ground as the gunman leaves the area with the others in the shocking video.

"It's like someone taking a good friend away from you," Champ's owner, Charles Vercher, said. "It's heartbreaking."

Vercher was home at the time of the shooting and went outside to investigate after he heard shots fired.

"I came out to look for him to see what he was doing," the dog’s owner said. "He was lying out by the fence, dead."

Champ was roaming the streets as a stray before Vercher welcomed the pooch into his home and adopted him. Now, he and his other German shepherd are struggling with the loss.

Investigators have been sought the public’s help in finding Champs’ killer. If caught, the gunman faces felony charges for animal cruelty and weapon violations.

Anyone who recognizes the gunmen or men in the video, or anyone with information on the shooting, is encouraged to contact Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or contact the Animal Cruelty Task Force at ACTF@lapd.online.