Pacific Wheel to Go Dark for Earth Hour

All bulbs'll dim at the famous Ferris wheel, save the safety lighting, on March 30, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 in the evening.

What to Know Saturday, March 30

Santa Monica Pier

8:30-9:30 p.m.

Catching a glimpse of the Pacific Wheel after sundown?

You're going to correctly expect to see some well-lit razzmatazz from the famous Ferris wheel, including zig-zaggy patterns, bright hues, and the sort of lights that lend the Santa Monica Pier plenty of kinetic kapow.

But if you happen to be visiting Pacific Park on the evening of Saturday, March 30, you may see something a bit strange when the clock-hand reaches half past 8: An attraction is dark.

Or nearly dark, save the safety lighting found around the massive wheel's massive rim.

Why will all of the wheel's iconic illuminations fizz out at that exact moment? To honor Earth Hour, the global event that finds numerous landmarks turning off the lights to bring attention to a host of eco-minded matters.

"Our Planet's Gain Is Everyone's Gain" is the heartfelt theme of the happening, which always takes place, each year, just after spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere.

Earth Hour began in Sydney in 2007 as a way to focus on climate change and a host of environmental concerns.

The Pacific Wheel isn't the only Southern California spot that has observed the go-dark to-do, which lasts for 60 minutes; the "off" switch has also been flicked on the LAX pylons in the past, as well as at numerous hotels and businesses.

And, yes, people do participate, at home, so if you'd like to join in, read more about the multi-country effort.

Of course, visiting a Ferris wheel that's known for its glow go dark might also be in your plans on Saturday, March 30. Or, yes, watching the live cam, which is always trained on the Pacific-adjacent attraction.

