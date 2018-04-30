Pomp, Circumstance and Pelicans: Winged Interlopers Swoop Down on Pepperdine University Graduation Cermeony - NBC Southern California
Pomp, Circumstance and Pelicans: Winged Interlopers Swoop Down on Pepperdine University Graduation Cermeony

The birds were eventually escorted away from the ceremony on a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Watch: Pelicans Crash Pepperdine University Graduation Ceremony

    Two pelicans swooped down on the audience Friday April 27, 2018 at Pepperdine University's graduation ceremony in Malibu. (Published 11 minutes ago)

    Two pelicans with degrees in party crashing swooped down on Pepperdine University's graduation ceremony Friday and dive-bombed the crowd, adding some levity to the pomp and circumstance.

    The birds soared over the cheering audience before one appeared to land in someone's lap. The second pelican joined the winged interloper for a stroll on the well-manicured grass in front of the surprised audience. 

    Both were eventually shooed away from the ceremony.

    It's one of the hazards of having a picturesque campus right next to the ocean in Malibu. 

    Jonathan Lloyd/NBC4

    Video Credit: Grant Dillion



