Pie oh My, Oak Glen's Apple Season Opens

Some of the standards of the region's fall fun, like the Apple Butter Fest, are still to come, but U-Pick is revving up.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 44 minutes ago

    Apple Pie
    One of California's tartest spots is moving into full apple-awesome gear over Labor Day Weekend.

    What to Know

    • San Bernardino County

    • Begins Aug. 31

    • Various orchards will have U-Pick, while crafty happenings, and the Apple Butter Festival, will be on the autumn roster

    Sweat-inducing temperatures, the kind that late August so consistently delivers, can prompt a person to dream of juicy and cooling fruits.

    And while watermelon might spring to your mind first, or honeydew, or something from the berry branch of the produce tree, pomme people might want to start thinking of their go-to grab-and-go favorite.

    For apples are about to have their literal day in the sun, and by "day" we mean "months-long run." For Oak Glen, one of our state's most orchard-laden locations, has a wonderful way of kicking off its apple-picking, apple-eating season long before the first day of fall actually arrives.

    It's tradition, in fact, for the San Bernardino County hamlet to launch its most luscious observance on the first of September, or thereabouts. But 2019 is a bit special, for the apple-iest time of year will begin on Aug. 31.

    This means that you'll be able to find U-Pick opportunities at places like Los Rios Ranchos, which will have Gravensteins and Macintoshes for you to take home from Labor Day through to Thanksgiving.

    Just be sure to inquire at the specific orchard you're interested in, as the spot may be open on certain days and only during certain hours.

    Apple fun winds down around the charming village near Thanksgiving, with October weekends seeing plenty of daytrippers, people who need their pie and jam and cider and such.

    It's still summer, oh goodness, is it ever, but a hint of autumn sweetness is on that hot, hot breeze. Where's it blowing from? From the east, of course, and the tree-filled hills of Oak Glen.

