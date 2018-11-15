Pitch in with Pasadena Thanksgiving Share a Meal

Help the Pasadena Sandwich Company and Pasadena Fire Department serve over 500 people this Thanksgiving; your donations help so much.

What to Know Over 500 people will be served in 2018

Donations of "food, money, and goods" are welcome

Pasadena Fire Department and Pasadena Sandwich Company are partnering on the community-nice event

Preparing for Thanksgiving Day?

That can mean a host of different things, depending on the preparer, from inviting friends over, to asking friends if they have an extra couch for a surprise relative, to picking up canned cranberry, and then running to pick up more canned cranberry, because more relatives arrived.

But, surely, at the top of many Southern Californians' to-do lists is this all-important errand: Finding a way to connect, help, and shine some sunshine upon a neighbor, or several, during this holiday season.

There's a way to do that, right now, by making a donation of food or funds to the 7th annual Pasadena Thanksgiving Share a Meal.

Goods, too, are needed, and there's a list of requested items to peruse. Those items include flashlights, shampoo, socks, dryer sheets, and several other life and around-the-house necessities.

There are several donation drop-off locations listed, too.

The Share a Meal program will deliver dinner to over 500 people in 2018, as well as provide a host of activities for kids, including an assortment of games and face painting, too.

The partners on this kind-hearted happening?

Pasadena Fire Department and Pasadena Sandwich Company, which pays honor, through the annual event, to the memory of Stephen Fink. Mr. Fink, the popular eatery's founder, passed away in 2010 from amyloidosis disease.

Here's a great place to begin, if you'd like to help Share a Meal; there's still time to play an essential part in this holiday-lovely give-back campaign. Start now, start here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations