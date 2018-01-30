The Boys in Blue opened up the stadium doors to fans during their 6th annual Dodgers fanfest. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 5 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Published Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018)

A record 35,000 fans came out to Dodger Stadium for the 6th annual Dodgers FanFest that featured games, interviews, and autograph sessions with players, alumni and coaches.

Spring Training starts in just two weeks as pitchers and catchers are set to report to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona on February 13th with the first game scheduled for Feb. 23 against the Chicago White Sox.

Some of the players in attendance were Clayton Kershaw, Chris Taylor, Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner, Julio Urias and Joc Pederson.

"It's awesome to just be around the Dodgers fans," said Jansen. "It gives me extra motivation. I'm going to keep working out more and get ready for the season."

It's always exciting to interact with the fans and see the smiles on their faces," added Chris Taylor who fans affectionately call "CT3." "I always enjoy coming out to this event."

Fans took selfies with their favorite players, purchased merchandise, and played Dodger themed games throughout the day.

Despite the stinging defeat at the hands of the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series, both fans and players alike were ready for the start of the new season as the team looks to capture it's first World Series title in 30 years.

"The fans in L.A. are amazing," said Turner. "This turnout doesn't surprise me one bit, seeing it packed out like this, and I know they're fired up to see us win one more game next year."

Opening Day is March 29th.

Justin Turner 2018 Dodgers FanFest

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman, Justin Turner, talks to the media during the 2018 Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 27. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

Kenley Jansen 2018 Dodgers FanFest

Los Angeles Dodgers closer, Kenley Jansen, speaks to the media during the 2018 Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 27. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

Chris Taylor 2018 Dodgers FanFest

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor addresses the media during the 2018 Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, January 27th. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

Julio Urias at 2018 Dodgers FanFest

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias speaks to the media at the 2018 FanFest at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 27th. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

Dave Roberts 2018 Dodgers FanFest