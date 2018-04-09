Two LAPD Officers Injured in Reseda Shooting - NBC Southern California
Two LAPD Officers Injured in Reseda Shooting

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Two LAPD Officers Injured in Police Shooting

    An officer-involved shooting near Hamlin Street and Corbin Avenue in Reseda has reportedly left two officers injured.

    A man wanted following a report of a stolen sport utility vehicle was struck by gunfire and at least one officer was hospitalized in a shooting Monday in the west San Fernando Valley. 

    Aerial video showed at least one two ambulances at the scene near Corbin Avenue and Hamlin Street in Reseda. An officer who was transported to a hospital in Northridge appeared to be alert and talking with paramedics. 

    Another officer appeared to be receiving treatment from paramedics at the scene.

    Details regarding injuries were not immediately available. 

    The SUV wanted in connection with the theft report came to a stop on the side of Corbin Avenue. Police did not immediately confirm the subject was fatally shot.

    Nearby streets were blocked off for the shooting investigation. 

