A police pursuit of a motor home that involved two dogs and multiple crashes ends in a violent final collision in the San Fernando Valley on May 21, 2019.

A California Highway Patrol pursuit of a suspected stolen motor home in the San Fernando Valley area Tuesday involved multiple crashes, two dogs and a woman ending the night in handcuffs.

The motor home pursuit started in Santa Clarita, the CHP said. The motor home was stolen, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita Valley station.

Newschopper4 Alpha and Eliana Moreno were over the chase at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The motor home was driving at high speeds, ignoring signal lights and other rules of the road. During the pursuit, the suspected stolen vehicle sustained major damage to the passenger's side after the driver crashed into a palm tree.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

Even after sustaining major damage, the motor home continued on the pursuit, crashing into several other vehicles.

At one point, a dog appeared to fall out of the motor home during the pursuit, but the pet seemed to walk away from the fall uninjured.

As the pursuit progressed, at approximately 7:35 p.m., the driver crashed into a white vehicle. The occupant of the white car seemed to be injured and required medical attention after the crash.

The female driver of the motor home and a second dog took off running but were soon detained by police and taken into custody.